Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Polaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Shares of PII traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $121.86. The stock had a trading volume of 619,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 369.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.24%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Polaris by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

