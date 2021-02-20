Point View Wealth Management Inc. Invests $70,000 in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,984.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.