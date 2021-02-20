PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Roth Capital

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
AGS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.
PlayAGS stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
