PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Roth Capital

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.88.

PlayAGS stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

