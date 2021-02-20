Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Plantronics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plantronics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

