Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.76.

PLNT opened at $78.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.59, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,480,000 after purchasing an additional 879,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

