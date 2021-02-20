PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 27.2% This Week

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $60.52 million and $5.13 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.