Piper Sandler Increases Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target to $30.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $430.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at $249,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $254,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.