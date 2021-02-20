Piper Sandler Cuts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $35.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $83.98.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,396 shares of company stock worth $178,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in bluebird bio by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

