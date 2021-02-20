PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.62 and last traded at $98.76. Approximately 114,137 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 200,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

