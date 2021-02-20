Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $5,488,533.12 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 76,272 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $5,488,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Altier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $104,186.55.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Altier sold 4,704 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $301,056.00.

PHR opened at $73.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Phreesia by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

