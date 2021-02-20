Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,501 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,576,000 after purchasing an additional 513,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

