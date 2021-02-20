Philip G. Shotts Sells 346 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CL opened at $77.20 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,091,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,292,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,265.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 231,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

