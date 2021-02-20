Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Trading Down 2.8%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 113,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Pharmacielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PHCEF)

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

