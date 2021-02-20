PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PQIN) Shares Down 0.7%

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PQIN) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.83 and last traded at $58.83. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.24.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00.

