PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFSW. TheStreet upgraded shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. PFSweb has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $152.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.66 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $25,047.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,035.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $101,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in PFSweb by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

