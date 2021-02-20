Personal Assets Trust plc (PNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 140 on April 13th

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Personal Assets Trust stock opened at £449 ($586.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £452.95 and its 200-day moving average is £452.98. Personal Assets Trust has a one year low of £376.50 ($491.90) and a one year high of £470 ($614.06).

In related news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £456.69 ($596.67) per share, with a total value of £19,637.67 ($25,656.74).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

