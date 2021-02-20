Pershing Square Tontine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PSTH)

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 87,968 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,872 call options.

PSTH stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.03. Pershing Square Tontine has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $250,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $446,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter worth $386,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

