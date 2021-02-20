Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC.AX) (PIC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 on April 26th

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (PIC.AX) (ASX:PIC) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited invests in listed securities. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

