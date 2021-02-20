Perlin Price Hits $0.0729 (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Perlin has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Perlin has a market capitalization of $35.77 million and $7.09 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.00808413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00038334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00057478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.17 or 0.04954510 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00042198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018153 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It launched on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,888,908 coins. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars.

