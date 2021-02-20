PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.5% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PEP opened at $132.51 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $182.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

