Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FEEXF opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

