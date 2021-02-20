PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Lowered to Market Perform at CJS Securities

CJS Securities downgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDFS. Craig Hallum cut shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.43 million, a P/E ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154,227 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

