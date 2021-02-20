PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

