PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Sells $1,605,462.10 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $286.92 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.