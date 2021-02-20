Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $16,486.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $16,486.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,208.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $81.95 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PATK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

