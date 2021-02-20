Particl Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $31,540.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Particl has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 685.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,766,260 coins and its circulating supply is 9,730,375 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

