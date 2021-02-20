Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after acquiring an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after acquiring an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 225.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 26.1% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,878,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4,419.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 735,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $265.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of -224.71 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

