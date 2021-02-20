Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 137,637 Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Vertiv by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 578,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 122,629 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 447,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 457,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,527 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,709,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE VRT opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

