Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.18 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 289.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 72,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,465 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 103,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 77,151 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

