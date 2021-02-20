Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,974,601,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $261.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

