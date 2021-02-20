Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 1,051 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.21.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

