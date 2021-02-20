Paramount Resources’ (PRMRF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from $8.75 to $11.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Paramount Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Paramount Resources from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

PRMRF stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.85. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

