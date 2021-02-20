Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.14

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) (CVE:PML) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.20. Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 90,500 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.77 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00.

In other news, Director Lorne Allan Torhjelm sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,350. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $8,640.

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (PML.V) Company Profile (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

