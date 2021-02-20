Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Up 5.6%

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.29. 7,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 235,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

