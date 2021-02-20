Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $985.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post $985.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $981.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $816.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.65.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.90. 1,525,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.74.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total transaction of $11,798,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $94,102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

