Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Issues Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.