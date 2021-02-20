Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Shares Down 7.8%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 2,118,227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,238,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

OVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $220.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVID. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 1,372.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.