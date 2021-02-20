Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.28. Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$38.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73.

Orvana Minerals Corp. (ORV.TO) (TSE:ORV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.42 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

