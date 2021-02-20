Ørsted A/S Declares Dividend of $1.15 (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.1457 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNNGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

