Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading Down 6.3%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s share price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.51 and last traded at $108.90. 40,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 722,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,068,768 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,168,000 after buying an additional 2,832,287 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 538,579 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after purchasing an additional 530,220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,767,000 after purchasing an additional 522,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 342,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298,060 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.