Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Trading Down 6.3%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s share price fell 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $108.51 and last traded at $108.90. 40,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 722,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.18.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.94.
Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)
Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.
