ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $84.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. ORIX has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ORIX by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

