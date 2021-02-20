Oppenheimer Reaffirms Hold Rating for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.74.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $321.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.61.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 176,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

