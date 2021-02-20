Oppenheimer Comments on Otonomy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get Otonomy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The firm has a market cap of $260.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 171,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 80.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 30,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.