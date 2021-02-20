Oppenheimer Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $480.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $431.17.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $59,057,361 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,633,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,981,000 after buying an additional 93,899 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after buying an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after purchasing an additional 184,112 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

