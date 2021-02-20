Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $452.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68.

In other Oportun Financial news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $148,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

