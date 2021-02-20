Opium Trading Down 21.2% This Week (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Opium has a total market cap of $54.64 million and $684,634.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.13 or 0.00023383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.97 or 0.00523501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00066962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00086468 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.93 or 0.00420145 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00029093 BTC.

Opium Profile

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

