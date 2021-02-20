Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Trading 7.3% Higher

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) traded up 7.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.38. 666,784 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 410,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Opera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Get Opera alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $42.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.28 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Opera by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Opera by 350.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Opera in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 142.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.