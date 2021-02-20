Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Open Text worth $49,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,561,000 after purchasing an additional 277,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 134.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,874 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,675,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Open Text by 41.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 662,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,644 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. Open Text Co. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

