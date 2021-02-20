Open Predict Token (OPT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00005166 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $7,217.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.99 or 0.00825996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00040898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00058895 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.38 or 0.05017738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018874 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

OPT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars.

