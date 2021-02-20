Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.0702 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and $141,139.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opacity alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.70 or 0.00528095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00087986 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00070255 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.85 or 0.00415852 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00028508 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.